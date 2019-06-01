KEDCO appoints new head of corporate communication

Related News

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has appointed Ibrahim Shawai as its new head of corporate communication.

The company said the appointment is part of its plan to rebrand the image of the company through strategies aimed at giving maximum satisfaction to all KEDCO stakeholders.

Mr Shawai, a member of five professional bodies including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, was appointed through a letter signed by Jamilu Gwamna, the managing director of the company on Friday.

The KEDCO boss tasked Mr Shawai as the new head of the corporate communications unit to map out strategies to reshape the image and identity of the company.

Mr Shawai, who was born on Feb 26, 1974, graduated from Bayero University, Kano with a degree in Mass Communication in 1999. He bagged a master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy in 2010 from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The new KEDCO image-maker was also trained at the DW Radio Academy, Germany, where he obtained an International Certificate for Journalism in 2002.

Mr Shawai has operated as a media consultant and analyst.

He has worked with several organisations both at the national and international levels.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Shawai served in the following capacities: as Senior Special Assistant to the Kano State Government on Societal Re-orientation Programme; Gombe State Correspondent, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN); Information Officer, Kano State Ministry of Information; News Editor, Programme Producer/Presenter, DW Radio Bonn, Germany; Senior Manager, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC); Executive Assistant, Dantata Foods and Allied Products Ltd; Media Consultant with Compass Media and Communication Consult.

Mr Shawai has undertaken several leadership training courses and attended a number of local and international conferences on image making, peace and development, radio and television production and good governance.

Reacting to his appointment, Mr Shawai said he was happy with the decision of the management of KEDCO for deeming him worthy of the position.

He pledged to leverage his experience to better the image of KEDCO through image re-branding measures.

“Having been a believer of team work for years, I hope to work with everyone in a team-like manner to achieve the objectives of the company and mandate, as expected. So, I look forward to working with highly motivated and team-oriented individuals to energize our efforts of growing KEDCO’s revenue through good communicative means.

“In an ever-changing world like ours, we would strive as a team to maintain the credible reputation of KEDCO as well as create a favorable working environment for the company to grow its potential according to the company’s set vision and objectives.”