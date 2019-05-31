Usman Danfodio University matriculates 4,950

Related News

By Selimot Amuzat

The vice chancellor of Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, Abdullahi Zuru, has urged newly matriculated students of the institution to be of good conduct.

Mr Zuru gave this charge during the matriculation ceremony held for 4, 950 students at the institution’s matriculation ground on Friday.

The 4, 950 students were selected from 26, 000 candidates who applied for admission into the university through the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the VC said on Friday.

Mr Zuru advised the students to read the students handbook to serve as guide for their conduct during the duration of their stay in the university.

He also urged the students to shun violence and extremism.

“Remember that hopes of your families, communities and our dear country are vested in your successful completion of the programme for which you are being matriculated today. I hasten to advise you to stay away from extremism, violence, intolerance especially in ethnic, political and religious matter. These are some of the major vices that are currently posing threats to our country.

“I enjoined you all to be extra vigilant and security conscious and report any suspicious movement, person and groups to the appropriate organs of the university, calmly and professionally,” the VC said.

He disclosed the distribution of the 4,950 new students across 11 faculties of the university.

According to his record, 540 students were admitted into the Faculty of Agriculture, 311 into Faculty of Arts and Islamic Studies, 1, 114 into Faculty of Education and Extension Services and 119 into Faculty of law.

Also, 1, 601 students were matriculated to study in Faculty of Science, 290 in Faculty of Management Sciences, 288 in Faculty of Social Sciences and 120 in Faculty of Medicine.

Others are College of Health Sciences with 398 students, 94 in Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences and 75 students in Faculty of Engineering and Environmental Design.

The vice chancellor said 98 per cent of the institution’s courses are duly accredited as ‘only newly introduced programme was denied accreditation.’

“It is also on record that the university has been impressively competing well and sometimes overshadowing many highly rated first generation universities in Nigeria. You should, therefore count yourselves very fortunate and express gratitude to Allah SWT for blessing and insurance for your future,” he added.

Founded in 1975, UDUS is a federal government university located in Sokoto, Northwest Nigeria.