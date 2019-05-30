Zamfara governor to donate salary to orphanage

Related News

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has said he would donated half of his monthly salary to an orphanage in Gusau, the state capital.

Mr Matawalle made announcement on Thursday when he paid unscheduled visit to the home which was his first official engagement outside the Government House.

“From the time l will start enjoying my salary as the governor, l hereby direct that half of it should be channeled to this orphanage.

“These children here are now my children and I will continue to take care of their welfare starting from this coming Sallah festival.

“l will use my personal money for their clothing and supply of meat, and every other things that will give them comfort during the festivities,” he said.

On his plans for media practitioners in the state, the governor, who said he intended to assist the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), promised to be media friendly.

“l will not only be helping the NUJ and its members in the state, l will make sure l find them ways to make both the journalists and the union financially buoyant and independent,” he said.

In another development, Mr Matawalle announced that the state would soon begin the production of palm oil.

Mr Matawalle told journalists on Thursday in Gusau, the state capital, that government would invest heavily in agriculture with special attention to the cultivation of palm oil.

“We will collaborate with foreign partners to introduce palm oil tree plantation in the state.

“We shall also revitalise and revolutionise the agriculture sector to make it more productive.

“We shall invest heavily in the sector to help our rural communities to recover steadily from the colossal loss they suffered as a result of the activities of bandits who drove them from their farms.

“Government will also revive the Bakalori Irrigation Project to promote food security by making agricultural production an all-year affair. We shall also initiate projects that will generate electricity for our industries,’’ he said.

The governor, who had declared a state of emergency on education, assured the people that efforts would be put in place to ensure that Zamfara was de-listed from the list of educationally disadvantaged states in Nigeria.

(NAN)