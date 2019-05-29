Ganduje declares free education for physically challenged persons

Related News

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has declared free education from primary to tertiary levels for people with disability in Kano State.

Mr Ganduje also approved subsidiary tuition fee for indigenes in all state-owned tertiary institutions.

He stated this in his speech shortly after he took the oath of office, on Wednesday.

“Today, our government declares basic and post-basic education free,” he said at the ceremony.

“We also mandate tuition at public tertiary institutions to be highly subsidised. Education for physically challenged persons from basic to tertiary level shall remain free.”

The governor also announced the approval of N2.4billion for the construction of a cancer treatment centre in Kano. He said the cancer centre will ease the challenge cancer patients face in Northern Nigeria.

Mr Ganduje said his administration has secured $500 million from the Islamic Development Bank to reinvigorate agriculture, especially to execute irrigation projects.

He extended the olive branch to the opposition party and pledged to run an inclusive government to move Kano to the next level.

“Elections are over. It is now time to move Kano forward. Our government will be all-inclusive and we shall not leave anyone behind no matter party inclinations.”

He said he has “a clear vision” of the legacy he wants to live at the end of his second term, “especially in the area of education, health, agric, and infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, the rift between Mr Ganduje and Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, continued as the emir was conspicuously absent at the inauguration of the governor.

Mr Ganduje created four new emirates, a development many believed was targeted at reducing Mr Sanusi’s influence in Kano.

The seat of the emir was left vacant for several minutes until it was occupied by the secretary to the state government, Alhaji Alhaji.

In their colourful atires, the newly appointed Emirs of Bichi and Aminu Ado-Bayero, and Abubakar Tafida-Ila of Rano joined prominent government functionaries and captain of industries to grace the occasion.

EARLY APPOINTMENT

Meanwhile, Mr Ganduje has re-appointed the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Alhaji, and the Accountant-General, Shehu Mu’azu.

He commended them for working with him in his first term.

A statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, said Mr Ganduje announced the appointment immediately after his official inauguration for a second term in office.

It could be recalled that all political appointments were terminated with the exception of tenure-based appointments, which government said that would be determined by the laws governing the operations of affected agencies and departments.