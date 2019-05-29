Ganduje re-appoints SSG, Accountant-General

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje
Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje (Photo Credit: Daily Advent)

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has re-appointed the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji and State Accountant General, Shehu Mu’azu, to work with him in his second term in office.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Kano.‎

Mr Ganduje commended the duo for working with him in his first tenure which ended on Wednesday.

“The governor made the announcement immediately after his official inauguration for the second term in office,” it stated.

Mr Ganduje urged them to work hard to ensure that the new administration be more fruitful as he had promised the people during the second term in office.

All political appointments were terminated with the exception of tenure-based appointments, which government said would be determine by the laws governing the operations of affected agencies and departments.‎

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.