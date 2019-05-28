Outgoing APC Dep. Gov heads PDP Transition Committee in Zamfara

Related News

The outgoing Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Ibrahim Wakkala, has been named the chairman of the 79-member Transition Committee set up by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure smooth transfer of power from the outgoing APC-led administration.

Mr Wakkala has been serving as deputy governor in the Abdulaziz Yari-led APC government in the state since 2011.

He however fell apart with his principal late last year when he indicated interest in the governorship position ahead of the 2019 elections and pitched camps with seven other governorship aspirants under the APC to form the G-8 group.

A statement signed by the PDP Transition Committee Secretary, Abubakar Danmadami, said the Wakkala-led committee would ensure a seamless handover and takeover of the state administration between the APC and the PDP.

“This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, Hon. Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun) MON, the Zamfara State Governor-elect, has approved the constitution of a 79-man Transition and other sub-committees for a seamless handover and takeover of the administration of the state,” Mr Danmadami said.

Other members of the committee include a former general manager of the state owned radio station, Nuhu Anka, who was sacked by the outgoing Yari administration as well as the former aide to Mr Yari, Zaharadeen Imam, who defected to PDP.

Meanwhile, arrangements are in top gear in the state towards the handover ceremony from the APC to the PDP following last week’s Supreme Court ruling that nullified the election of the APC candidates for failure to conduct an acceptable primary election of the party ahead of the general elections.

(NAN)