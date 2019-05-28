Tambuwal dissolves cabinet, begs Sokoto residents for forgiveness

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal
Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Tuesday dissolved the State Executive Council and disengaged other appointed political office holders in the state.

Mr Tambuwal wished the ex-council members well and prayed for their successes in future endeavours.

He said this in his valedictory session with the state council where he commended members of the cabinet for their services to the state in different capacities.

Mr Tambuwal recalled that in July 2018, he dissolved the executive members when he decamped from All Progressives Congress (APC) to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying he did not force any member to join him.

He said that his administration ensured transparency and accountable transactions which allow him to sleep well.

“I can sleep well because I ran a transparent government and I can give account of any action I have taken.

“As human, I may have offended some of you, I beg for forgiveness.

“On behalf of the council, I seek for forgiveness of the entire Sokoto people on any of my decision they found wrong,” Mr Tambuwal said.

The governor dissolved the executive council members, which included commissioners, Special Advisers and Special Assistants.

Earlier, Secretary to State Government, Bashir Garba; Head of Service, Buhari Bello; Commissioner for Finance, Sa’idu Umar,;Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice,Suleiman Usman and Commissioner for Basic Secondary Education, Aisha Madawaki, related their experiences.

They thanked the governor for giving them the opportunities to serve the state in various capacities and wished the governor the protection of God in his second tenure. (NAN)

