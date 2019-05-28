Kano Police Command: Iliyasu replaces Wakili

Related News

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate posting of Ahmed Iliyasu as the Commissioner of Police in Kano.

According to a statement issued by the police spokesperson, Frank Mba, on Monday, the official takes over from Wakili Mohammed.

Mr Mohammed retired from the Force on May 26, after 35 years of service.

“Mr Iliyasu, who holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, was until his recent deployment, the Force Provost Marshal, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“He had also held command position as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Ogun State Command from 2016 to January, 2019.

“The new commissioner is expected to bring to bear his wide policing and law enforcement experience in managing the complex security challenges in the beautiful and ancient city of Kano,” the police said.

Meanwhile, Mr Adamu wishes Mr Mohammed a blissful retirement, the statement noted.

The posting is with immediate effect.