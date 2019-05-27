Insecurity: Buhari’s Daura Emirate suspends Sallah celebrations

Related News

The Daura Emirate Council in Katsina State says it has suspended all activities lined up to mark the forthcoming Eid-Al-Fitr Sallah celebrations scheduled to commence next week.

Abdulmumini Salihu (Danejin Daura) made the disclosure on behalf of the emirate council in a statement issued in Daura on Monday.

Daura, part of the Daura emirate, is the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the district head of Daura, Umar Musa, was kidnapped on May 1 by suspected bandits. He is yet to be released amidst the worsening insecurity in the state.

Mr Salihu said that the suspension of the Sallah activities was due to the recent unfortunate security breaches bedevilling some parts of the state.

He said that the recent happenings which led to the kidnap and brutal killings of some innocent citizens of the state were saddening and unfortunate.

The emirate said it would use the period to commiserate with the government of the state, citizens and the victims’ relations over the unfortunate development.

It added that during the day, only two ‘raka’at’ Eid prayers would be observed after which marathon prayers and supplication would be conducted to invoke divine intervention over the precarious security challenges.

The council, however, directed all the 16 district heads, 245 village heads and the wards heads, to organise and supervise prayers in their areas of jurisdictions with a view to achieving lasting peace and stability nationwide.

Apart from the kidnap of the district head, 34 people were last week brutally murdered in some parts of the Katsina State by unknown gunmen, an incident which made the state government to assent to a law that prescribed capital punishment for kidnapping, cattle rustling and armed robbery.

(NAN)