New Kano Emirates: Another court restrains Ganduje, lawmakers

A Kano State High Court has issued an order restraining Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and seven others from creating new emirates and appointing emirs for them.

Justice Ahmad Badamasi also granted a prayer to serve the respondents through publication in the Daily Trust newspaper.

The case was instituted by four traditional title holders in the Kano Emirate, Yusuf Nabahani (Madakin Kano), Abdullahi Sarki-Ibrahim (Makama Kano), Bello Abubakar (Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta) and Mukhtari Adnan (Sarkin Ban Kano).

The defendants in the suit are the Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Kano State House of Assembly, Governor of Kano State, and the Attorney-General of the state.

Other defendants are the newly appointed emirs of the four new emirates, Tafida Abubakar-Ila (Sarkin Rano), Ibrahim Abdulkadir (Sarkin Gaya), Ibrahim Abubakar II (Sarkin Karaye) and Aminu Ado-Bayero (Sarkin Bichi).

Justice Badamasi adjourned the matter to June 3 for hearing of the motion on notice.

