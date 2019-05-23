Kano govt shuts down another recreation centre over ‘indecent activities’

Related News

The Kano State Tourism Management Board has closed another recreation centre, Piccolo Lounge, located along Tukur Road, Nasarawa GRA in the state capital metropolis.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the operation on Wednesday, the managing director of the board, Abdullahi Gwarzo, said it had shut down two recreation centres in the last three months in the state.

He said the board shut down the joint following complaints by residents of the area over “indecent activities” at the centre.

According to him, the board investigated the complaints and found that the centre was being operated without being licensed by the board. He said the centre was also located in a residential area.

Mr Gwarzo said he went to the joint disguised as a customer during the investigation.

“During our investigations on the centre, following a series of complaints by the residents of the area, I once disguised and patronised the centre. I was there until 1 a.m. What I saw was unfortunate because I saw many teenage girls with their boyfriends patronising the place and taking Shisha.

“So many teenage boys and girls were seen swimming almost naked. Therefore, the centre had to be closed pending the correction of all the defects,” he said.

Some of the residents of the area commended the board for its action, pleading that the centre was a nuisance to them.