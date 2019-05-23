Kano govt shuts down another recreation centre over ‘indecent activities’

Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje.
Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Kano State Tourism Management Board has closed another recreation centre, Piccolo Lounge, located along Tukur Road, Nasarawa GRA in the state capital metropolis.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the operation on Wednesday, the managing director of the board, Abdullahi Gwarzo, said it had shut down two recreation centres in the last three months in the state.

He said the board shut down the joint following complaints by residents of the area over “indecent activities” at the centre.

According to him, the board investigated the complaints and found that the centre was being operated without being licensed by the board. He said the centre was also located in a residential area.

Mr Gwarzo said he went to the joint disguised as a customer during the investigation.

“During our investigations on the centre, following a series of complaints by the residents of the area, I once disguised and patronised the centre. I was there until 1 a.m. What I saw was unfortunate because I saw many teenage girls with their boyfriends patronising the place and taking Shisha.

“So many teenage boys and girls were seen swimming almost naked. Therefore, the centre had to be closed pending the correction of all the defects,” he said.

Some of the residents of the area commended the board for its action, pleading that the centre was a nuisance to them.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.