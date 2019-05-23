Police in Jigawa arrest 27 suspects for kidnapping, armed banditry, other offences

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
The Police in Jigawa have arrested 27 suspects for allegedly committing various offenses.

Abdu Jinjiri, the police spokesperson in the state, made this known in a statement in Dutse on Thursday.

Mr Jinjiri said the arrests were made after the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, inaugurated `Operation Puff Adder’ in the state with a view to fighting high-profile crimes in the area.

He explained that Mr Adamu had directed all Commissioners of Police to launch same in their respective states.

“In line with this, the Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Police Force launched the operation at the Area Commands and Divisions across the state, in readiness to confront any security challenge.

“The operation is promptly launched in order to checkmate any incursion of fleeing criminals from neighbouring states intending to domicile in Jigawa, which is relatively peaceful,” he said.

The spokesperson added the command took certain security steps such as surveillance, intelligence-led raids of black spot, robust and intensive patrols, and strategic engagement with other law enforcement agents and members of the public, as a result of which the command recorded some modest achievements.

Mr Jinjiri said two of the suspects were arrested over alleged criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

He added that suspected kidnappers were arrested after some armed bandits had on March 18, kidnapped one Adre Palsin, an Indian national working with Alren Construction Company in Jahun Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson further said that 21 of the suspects were arrested over alleged criminal activities and robbery in Dutse local government area of the state.

According to him, four of the suspects were arrested in Dutse LGA of the state for allegedly receiving stolen items and for being in possession of items suspected to be stolen.

“Three stolen motorcycles were recovered from the suspects,” he added.

Mr Jinjiri, who said that the operation in the state was yielding tangible results, added: “Criminals in the state are being hunted and hunted with intelligence-led patrols and constant raids of black spots by well-motivated and tireless police officers.”

He appealed the public to furnish the police with vital information that would assist them in the discharge of their statutory responsibilities.

(NAN)

