FG appoints new CMD for ABU teaching hospital

The federal government has approved the appointment of Ahmed Hamidu, a professor, as the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria, Kaduna State.

In a statement signed by Boade Akinola, Director, Media and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja, the appointment is for a term of four years with effect from May 14.

Congratulating Mr Hamidu on his new appointment, the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, reminded him of the enormous responsibilities of his office and the yearnings of Nigerians for an effective and responsive healthcare delivery system.

Mr Adewole further urged the new CMD to consolidate and improve upon his predecessor’s achievements to justify the confidence reposed in him by the president.

(NAN)