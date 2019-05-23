FG appoints new CMD for ABU teaching hospital

ABU Zaria
ABU Zaria gate used to illustrate the story. (Photo taken by Idris Ibrahim)

The federal government has approved the appointment of Ahmed Hamidu, a professor, as the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria, Kaduna State.

In a statement signed by Boade Akinola, Director, Media and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja, the appointment is for a term of four years with effect from May 14.

Congratulating Mr Hamidu on his new appointment, the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, reminded him of the enormous responsibilities of his office and the yearnings of Nigerians for an effective and responsive healthcare delivery system.

Mr Adewole further urged the new CMD to consolidate and improve upon his predecessor’s achievements to justify the confidence reposed in him by the president.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.