Court remands businessman in prison for alleged N7 million fraud

A Kano State High Court has remanded a businessman, Jamilu Sule, in prison for alleged N7 Million fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it charged Mr Sule before Justice Dije Aboki on a four-count charge of obtaining by false pretence.

According to a statement by its spokesperson, Tony Orilade, the anti-graft agency said Mr Sule was accused of collecting goods worth N7,677,000 on credit under the guise that he would supply them to supermarkets.

EFCC said its investigations revealed that the defendant was in the habit of collecting goods in the name of supplying them to supermarkets but would divert the goods to his personal use.

One of the charges reads: “That you Jamilu Sule, between July to August 2018 at Singer Market Kano, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud, deceitfully obtained some provisions and food items worth N7,677,000 only being properties of Mohammed Shariff Ahmad, Ibrahim Dauda Abdullahi and Tajuddeen Abdulrahaman, committing cheating in respect of the said goods and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 of the Penal Code Law and punishable under Section 322 of the same Law.”

Court session

According to the statement, the defendant pleaded not guilty to all the charges

In view of his not guilty plea, the prosecution counsel, Micheal Ojo, asked the court for a trial date and for the accused to be remanded in prison custody.

The defence counsel, Mohammed Ali, however, told the court he had applied to withdraw the bail application he had earlier filed before the court on behalf of the defendant.

Ruling

Justice Aboki granted the defence counsel’s request and ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison custody. He adjourned the matter to July 21 for trial.