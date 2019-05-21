Ramadan: Sokoto govt spends N380 million to feed Muslim faithful

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal
No fewer than 138 Ramadan feeding centres are currently feeding between 200 and 250 persons daily in Sokoto metropolis.

The Chairman of the Sokoto State 2019 Ramadan Feeding Programme, Lawal Maidoki, told journalists on Tuesday that 231 groups were also being supported under the initiative.

Mr Maidoki said the previous feeding centres were being maintained while additional ones were established with the increased feeding budget of N380 million provided by the state government.

He explained that five persons were appointed to run each centre in addition to a supervisor while members of the Ramadan Feeding Committee were going round for monitoring.

According to him, the committee made up of 54 members often go round for routine supervision every day.

He said the programme was going on smoothly although with few challenges.

Mr Maidoki, who is also the Chairman of the Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission, said 10 bags of rice, three bags of millet, a bag of beans, chicken among other items as well as N10,000 was being allocated to each centre for 10 days.

He further said four security officials were stationed at each centre to ensure order in the distribution exercise.

(NAN)

