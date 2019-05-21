Kaduna fire service records 22 deaths in four months

Related News

Paul Aboi, the Director, Kaduna State Fire Service, says the department has recorded 267 fire outbreaks and 22 deaths between January and April.

Mr Aboi disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday.

He said the fire incidences occurred in three major towns of Kaduna, Zaria, and Kafanchan, with Kaduna metropolis recording the highest, 115 cases, Zaria with 86 cases and Kafanchan with 66 cases.

January recorded the highest fire incidence with 74 outbreaks, February, 65; March, 67; and April, 61; according to him.

The director said the service was doing its best to reduce and bring fire disasters in the state to the barest minimum.

“We would continue to sensitise the residents on fire safety measures to reduce number breakouts,” he said.

He said that in the course of responding to the distress calls, the office rescued 64 persons alive while 22 died.

“The efforts of the Kaduna State Fire Service saved the state over N9 billion worth of goods and property from over 267 fire outbreaks in the state between January and April.

“The properties destroyed were estimated at N3 billion while the department was able to save properties worth over N9 billion.”

According to him, investigations showed that most of the fire incidents occurred as a result of negligence and improper installation of electrical appliances.

Mr Aboi advised residents of the state to be very careful with their electrical appliances and always disconnect them from power sources when they were not in use.

(NAN)