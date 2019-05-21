Jigawa Govt releases N192m for improvement of Dutse water supply

Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar [Photo Credit: Online Nigeria]
Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar [Photo Credit: Online Nigeria]

The Managing Director of Jigawa Water Board, Zayyan Rabiu, on Monday said that the state government has released N192 million for the improvement of water supply in Dutse metropolis.

Mr Rabiu who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse, said that the aim was to ensure constant flow of clean water to all houses in the state capital in line with the priorities of the state government.

The managing director explained that areas that do not have water in the town will be connected in the new water improvement project.

He advised the residents not to wastewater and help safeguard water generating plants and other installations from vandals.

(NAN)

