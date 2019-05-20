Police confirm abduction of pastor, 14 others in Kaduna

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the kidnapping of a pastor of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), and 14 others.

The police spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday said the worshippers were accosted by the armed men on their way from service on Sunday morning.

According to him, they were intercepted at Jiti Odongawa, around a remote village called Anguwan Kuli, along the border of Sabua local government in Katsina State and Birinin Gwari axis in Kaduna.

The Nation, on Sunday, reported that the pastor’s daughter was among the 15 kidnapped. But the police spokesperson told this newspaper he could not confirm this.

He also could not confirm the name of the alleged pastor as at when this report was filed.

Mr Sabo said the command had deployed special forces to the scene ”on a general search to arrest the perpetrators.”

”We received information on Sunday morning from a village called Jiti Odongawa at Birinin Gwari area command that some armed men in large numbers in motorcycle invaded a remote village along the border of Sabua local government in Katsina State to Kaduna State at Birinin Gwari axis.

”While the innocent citizens have (had) just closed from church service, they were intercepted by the armed men. They took away the pastor, four men, and ten women, making them 15.

”On receipt of that information, the command mobilised the anti-kidnapping unit the police mobile force and the conventional police of the Birinin Gwari axis command force to the scene on a general search to arrest the perpetrators.

”We later contacted the intelligence response team of Abbakyari to join them in operation, and the operation is still on. If there is an update, I will contact you,” Mr Sabo said.

