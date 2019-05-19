Buhari hosts Zamfara leaders to Iftar in Saudi Arabia

President Muhammadu Buhari has again decried the loss of lives and property to banditry in Zamfara State.

Mr Buhari spoke on Sunday in Makkah when he had Iftar dinner (a fast-breaking meal) with Zamfara State leaders, including Governor Abdulaziz Yari and the Emir of Maradun, Garba Tambari.

The Itfar is a daily ritual for Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a statement on Sunday by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, the president during the event expressed sadness over the violence in the state.

Mr Buhari said he would ensure that justice prevails and Nigerians find peace and prosperity wherever they lived.

The Emir of Maradun led prayers for the repose of victims of violent attacks in Zamfara State and all over Nigeria and for God to help the country achieve total peace and stability.

The president was accompanied to the event by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Isa Dodo, and some personal aides.

The holy month of Ramadan is a blessed time for spiritual reflection and commitment; prayers are encouraged to achieve forgiveness, peace and prosperity of nations.

