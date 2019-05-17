Masari to head Northern Governors’ Forum security committee

Related News

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) on Friday appointed Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State to head its committee to proffer solution to the security challenges in the region.

Governor Kassim Shettima of Borno State and outgoing chairman of the Forum disclosed this in the communique he read at the end of the forum’s meeting in Kaduna.

“The Northern States Governors’ Forum convened a meeting to deliberate on the major issues affecting the northern states and the Nations at large, particularly the current challenges of insecurity which seem to be deteriorating, despite concerted efforts by the federal and state governments.

“The forum deliberated extensively on the nature of insecurity currently bedeviling the region and various ways and means of dealing with the situation.

“In order to tackle the challenges holistically in an all-encompassing manner, the forum set up a committee under the chairmanship the Governor of Katsina State, Alh. Aminu Bello Masari to inter-alia develop a comprehensive regional plan of action that could bring lasting solutions to the lingering crises.

“The committee, as part of its mandate would seek audience with Mr. President and make adequate presentation to him on the true nature of the security challenges,” Mr Shettima said.

He said the committee would make suggestion based on insightful analysis and assessment of the situation on the best possible ways to solve the incessant problems.

According to him, the forum also appointed a committee headed by Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State to study the current structure as well as, mission and vision of the New Nigeria Development Company Limited (NNDC).

He said the committee would evolve a roadmap on how best to resuscitate and re-invigorate the company towards the realisation of its pre-set goals and objectives.

“Membership of the committee include Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, Shamsudeen Usman, Ibrahim Ali, Bello Maccido, Ambrose Feese, MK. Ahmed and Abdullahi A. Sule.

“The forum after due consideration and wide consultations resolved to appoint Malam Tanimu Yakubu as the new Chairman of NNDC in view of his vast knowledge and wealth of experience.

Tanimu Yakubu is a former adviser to former President Umaru Musa Yaradua on Economic matters.

“It also resolved that the current management of the company which had been operating in acting capacity should remain until the appointment of a substantive Executive management.

“The committee on the NNDC as part of its assignment should ensure that the board of the NNDC follows due process in the appointment of the new executive management through advertisement of vacant positions and other extant procedures.

“Similarly, due process to be followed in respect to the new Nigerian Newspapers Company Limited.

“The forum also directed New Capital Properties, a subsidiary under NNDC to continue with the disposal of NNNC properties with a view to settling other outstanding liabilities of the company and transforming it into a new media outfit,” Mr Shettima said.

He said the forum expressed appreciation to the federal government for settling the pension arrears of the company’s pensioners.

“The forum thanked the management of Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation for their laudable programmes and other noble activities that have direct impacts on the lives of the people.

“The forum assured the foundation of its continued support and assistance at all times.

“The forum elected the Executive Governor of Plateau State, His Excellency, Mr. Simon Lalong as the New Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum with effect from 29th May 2019.”

Governors of Borno, Katsina, Kano, Kogi, Niger, Plateau, Jigawa, Kwara, Sokoto and Kebbi States attended the event.

(NAN)