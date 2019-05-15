Emirs Appointment: Court orders Ganduje, Sanusi to maintain status quo

Related News

A Kano High Court presided over by Nasiru Saminu has ordered Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll, to maintain status quo in respect of the interim order issued against the governor on May 10.

Mr Saminu ordered all the parties in the suit to maintain the status quo, pending the hearing of motion on notice stressing that the appointment and installations were illegal.

The court also ruled that the order issued on May 10, restraining the Kano State Government from creating four new emirates in the state, subsists, pending the determination of the motion.

NAN reports that the court had through the ex-parte application by the applicant, Rabiu Gwarzo. restrained Mr Ganduje and all other respondents in the case from appointing or recognising any purported emir under the Kano State Emirs Appointment and Disposition Amendment Law 2019, pending the hearing of motion on notice.

Earlier, counsel to the applicant, Abubakar Mahmud, informed the court that the respondents have not complied with the court order earlier issued.

He explained that the appointment and presentation of staff of office to the four new emirs were made on May 13 and May 14 after they were restrained on May 10.

Mr Mahmud said obeying court orders is the duty and obligations upon all respondents.

However in his response, counsel to Mr Ganduje, the Commissioner For Justice, Ibrahim Mukthar, said the purported appointment and recognition of four new emirates were completed actions by the governor and all the respondents.

He argued that the processes of amending the emirs appointment law, gazetting it and assenting to it were all done before the restraining order was issued against the respondents.

The commissioner also argued that the court lacked the legal power to reverse any completed action.

(NAN)