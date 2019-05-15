12 bandits killed in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna – NAF

Related News

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Operation DIRAN MIKIYA Air Task Force (ATF) in collaboration with troops of the 271 Detachment have killed 12 bandits in Kamuku forest, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

According to NAF, the task force also facilitated the release of 15 kidnapped victims.

Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The NAF recently inaugurated a 271 detachment in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, as part of efforts to tackle security challenges in the country.

Mr Daramola said the establishment of the 271 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) detachments in Birnin Gwari was yielding steady dividends.

According to him, air strikes conducted by the ATF in consonance with troops of the detachment, have resulted in the neutralisation of 12 bandits and release of 15 kidnapped victims.

“The air strikes conducted on the heels of intelligence reports indicated that the bandits were camped within the Kamuku Forest area, straddling both Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State and Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“The air strikes made the bandits to flee the location in disarray thereby, enabling the kidnapped victims to escape, with some finding their way to Nacibi, and others to Gobirawa and Dogon Muazu in Birnin Gwari LGA,’’ he said.

The spokesman assured Nigerians that NAF would continue to work with surface forces and other security agencies to sustain its operations to flush bandits out of the North-west.

(NAN)