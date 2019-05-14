Court remands woman for calling neighbour ‘prostitute’

magistrate_court
Court symbol used to illustrate the story

A Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Tuesday ordered that a woman, Karima Hama, be remanded in prison for calling her neighbour a “prostitute”.

The complainant, Jamila Sa’idu, 26, took Mrs Hama to court for allegedly calling her derogatory names.

The judge, Musa Sa’ad-Goma, gave the order, pending when the defendant’s husband would appear in court to perfect her bail conditions.

Mr Sa’ad-Goma adjourned the case until May 21 for further hearing.

Earlier, Ms Sa’idu, who lives in Hayin Banki, Kaduna, told the court that Mrs Hama insulted her over a little misunderstanding.

“Every time we have a disagreement, she calls me pig, a prostitute. I am tired of the insults from her,” she said.

“I reported the matter to our caretaker, but Hama continued to call me pig and prostitute whenever we have misunderstanding,” she told the court.

The defendant, Mrs Hama, 25, admitted the charge leveled against her.

“She also calls me stupid and irresponsible woman whenever we quarrel,” Mrs Hama said. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.