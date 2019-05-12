Kano Controversy: Wudil rejects inclusion in new Gaya Emirate

Related News

A group claiming to be speaking for the people of Wudil has rejected the inclusion of their community in the newly created Gaya Emirate. The group pledged the allegiance of the people to the Kano Emirate under Emir Muhammad Sanusi ll.

The state government broke the Kano Emirate into five last week when Governor Abdullahi Ganduje signed into law an amendment to the state’s law on chieftaincy affairs as passed by the State House of Assembly.

But addressing journalists on Saturday after the Wudil Joint Stakeholders Meeting, the Chairman of the group, Yawale Idris, said Wudil town has a different historical background from Gaya, hence they cannot be under the new emirate.

“We didn’t solicit for it in the first place and when the government decided to create the new emirates, the people of Wudil were not consulted. Therefore, we are sure that the new law, if allowed to persist, will no doubt erase our long-preserved historical background and the people of Wudil will not allow that to happen.

“We believe the traditional institution has a long history and that is what gives us our identity. We are the Jobawa and we want Governor Ganduje to know that.

“This is also to state here that all stakeholders in Wudil pledge their loyalty to Kano and not Gaya emirate,” he said.

According to him ‘’During the Jihad of Shehu Usman Danfodio, five Fulani clans from Kano were presented with Jihad flags, which are Sullubawa (Emir Sanusi’s clan), Jobawa (rulers of Wudil), Yolawa (rulers of Dawakin Tofa), Danbazawa (rulers of Dambatta) and Gyanawa (rulers of Gabasawa).

‘’So for God’s sake, why would the government demean us and merge us with Gaya? Honestly, we will not accept this,” Mr Idris said.

The secretary of the group, Sani Wudil, said the people of Wudil were not consulted before taking the creation of the new emirate.

He lamented that ‘’Neither Kano State Government nor state Assembly consulted Wudil community before taking the disastrous decision.‘’

The forum promised to communicate the position of the people to the state government. It vowed to pursue the issue through all legal means to ensure that the interest of the Wudil community prevails.

The group urged the community to remain calm and not to take laws into their hands.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the bill for the creation of four new emirates in Kano was signed into law by Governor Ganduje on Wednesday. They are Rano, Gaya, Bichi and Karaye.