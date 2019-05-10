Lamido’s aide attacks Buhari over Emefiele’s reappointment

Related News

A spokesperson for former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa State on Friday accused President Muhammadu Buhari of “hypocrisy” over the reappointment of Godwin Emefiele as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Senate on Thursday read Mr Buhari’s letter seeking the confirmation of Mr Emefiele for a final five-year second term.

The spokesperson, Mansur Ahmad, who told PREMIUM TIMES he was expressing Mr Lamido’s views, said the president had once accused Mr Emefiele of releasing billions of Naira illegally as CBN governor.

He said although he had nothing against the CBN governor, “it was Buhari who said that money was withdrawn from Central Bank on instruction written on an ‘ordinary piece of paper’, I presume released by Godwin,” Mr Ahmad said in a post on his verified Facebook account.

“It was the same Godwin who released $2.6billion to Sambo Dasuki who is still in detention.

“It was the same Godwin who released billions of Naira to Nenadi to fund Jonathan’s campaign for which she is now in court. In all the above instances Godwin acted on orders of the former President Jonathan.

“Now President Buhari and APC have been mocking and taunting former President Jonathan and PDP as thieves, looters, sinners, wailers, evil and so on and that PDP’s sixteen years in government was a disaster and a curse on Nigeria.

“The point I am trying to make is: Is Godwin being retained for the purpose he served under President Jonathan?” he quipped.

He added that, in his thinking, principle and integrity have a universal definition. “Note: I mean no offence,” Mr Ahmad wrote.

Garba Shehu, the presidential media aide, in a short text message he sent in reply to a request for his reaction, said “Sorry, I can’t talk right now”.