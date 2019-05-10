Lamido’s aide attacks Buhari over Emefiele’s reappointment

Former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa State opposes Godwin Emefiele's appointment
Former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa State opposes Godwin Emefiele's appointment

A spokesperson for former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa State on Friday accused President Muhammadu Buhari of “hypocrisy” over the reappointment of Godwin Emefiele as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Senate on Thursday read Mr Buhari’s letter seeking the confirmation of Mr Emefiele for a final five-year second term.

The spokesperson, Mansur Ahmad, who told PREMIUM TIMES he was expressing Mr Lamido’s views, said the president had once accused Mr Emefiele of releasing billions of Naira illegally as CBN governor.

He said although he had nothing against the CBN governor, “it was Buhari who said that money was withdrawn from Central Bank on instruction written on an ‘ordinary piece of paper’, I presume released by Godwin,” Mr Ahmad said in a post on his verified Facebook account.

“It was the same Godwin who released $2.6billion to Sambo Dasuki who is still in detention.

“It was the same Godwin who released billions of Naira to Nenadi to fund Jonathan’s campaign for which she is now in court. In all the above instances Godwin acted on orders of the former President Jonathan.

“Now President Buhari and APC have been mocking and taunting former President Jonathan and PDP as thieves, looters, sinners, wailers, evil and so on and that PDP’s sixteen years in government was a disaster and a curse on Nigeria.

“The point I am trying to make is: Is Godwin being retained for the purpose he served under President Jonathan?” he quipped.

He added that, in his thinking, principle and integrity have a universal definition. “Note: I mean no offence,” Mr Ahmad wrote.

Garba Shehu, the presidential media aide, in a short text message he sent in reply to a request for his reaction, said “Sorry, I can’t talk right now”.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.