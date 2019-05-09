Ganduje swears-in Kano Chief Judge

Related News

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has sworn in Justice Nura Sagir as the substantive Chief Judge of the state.‎

NAN reports that Mr Sagir ‎acted in that capacity for four years. ‎‎

‎Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony at the Government House, Mr Ganduje said the new Chief Judge was known for his dedication to duty and hard work.

The governor urged the new CJ to intensify efforts towards quick dispensation of justice in the state.

Mr Ganduje also said his government would continue to cooperate with the judiciary and other arms to improve on the welfare of members of judiciary and also create a conducive environment for them to work in.

He also urged them speed up administration of justice in other to decongest the pr‎isons in the state.

Mr Sagir, in his remarks, appreciated the governor for confirming his appointment.

He promised to adhere to his oath of office.

Mr Sagir also appealed to the governor to appoint more judges in the state for speedy dispensation of justice.

(NAN)