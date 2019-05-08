Abducted Taraba perm sec, missionary, university staff regain freedom

Gunmen used to illustrate the story

The Permanent Secretary of Taraba State Ministry of Water Resources, Susana Jonathan, and Deputy Registrar of the state University, Sanusi Sa’ad, have regained their freedom.

Jeremiah Tweinta, a missionary who was kidnapped by gunmen, also regained his freedom, police and local sources have confirmed.

Our correspondent gathered that the abductees were released after payment of ransoms by their relatives, though the amount paid to the abductors was not stated.

The abductors had earlier demanded over N100million but their release followed series of negotiation between relatives and the abductors.

Mrs Jonathan was kidnapped in her house around the ATC area of Jalingo at about 2:17a.m. on Sunday, while Mr Sa’ad was kidnapped earlier at his house in the university’s quarters, a few meters away from the house of the abducted Permanent Secretary.

The police spokesperson in the state, David Misal, confirmed their release.

Mr Misal told PREMIUM TIMES via a phone conversation that the permanent secretary, deputy registrar, and the evangelist were released.

“They are helping us with useful information that can help in tracking down the kidnappers,” he said.

“Our amiable CP is working assiduously to ensure the arrest of these evil-minded criminals who have been terrorising the state.

“We want to call on the public not to be afraid of reporting any security threat promptly to security agencies, to enable us take proactive measures,” he said.

Though the police have refuted the reports, investigations reveal that in Jalingo, the state capital, and its environs, kidnappers seem to be having a free hand, forcing residents to desert their homes as early as 7.30 p.m. daily due to fear of kidnappers.

Two weeks ago, two of the wives of the Permanent Secretary in the Deputy Governor’s office were kidnapped and released after payment of ransom.

