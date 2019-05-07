New Kaduna Police Commissioner assume duty

Related News

The new Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, Ali Janga, has assumed duty, the command’s spokesman, Yakubu Sabo, said on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Mr Sabo, a deputy superintendent of police, said Mr Janga, who was posted to Kaduna State Police Command on May 2, took over from Ahmad Abdur-Rahman as the 37th Commissioner of Police for the state.

According to him, the new CP hails from Gwoza Local Government area of Borno State and holds Bachelor’s Degree in Law from the University of Maiduguri.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force as Cadet Assistant Superintendent on March 3, 1990.

He was posted to Oyo State Command, immediately he was commissioned as an Assistant Superintendent of Police and since then, had occupied various positions of responsibility within and outside the country.

Before now he had served in Akwa Ibom, FCT, Edo, Ogun and Kwara commands, as well as the EFCC, FCIID and as Commanding Officer No. 20 and 23 Police Mobile Force.

He also served as Commissioner of Police in Kogi and Bauchi States and was the coordinator of Operation Absolute Sanity along Kaduna/Abuja Expressway in 2017, among others.

Mr Sabo quoted the new Commissioner of Police as tasking officers and men of the command to rededicate themselves to duty, maintain core values of policing and shun corrupt practices.

He also enjoined the officers to be professional and Godly while discharging their collective responsibilities.

Mr Janga appealed to the good citizens of the state to support the police with useful information that would help the command accomplish its assignment.

(NAN)