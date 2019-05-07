VIDEO: Jigawa lawmakers fight during plenary, destroy mace

The mace that was destroyed
The mace that was destroyed

An attempt to amend a standing rule in the Jigawa house of assembly, on Tuesday, led to fisticuffs among members and the eventual destruction of the mace.

The rowdy session started when the Speaker of the house, Isa Idris, announced a ‘decision’ to amend the house standing rule aimed at banning all impeached former assembly speakers and deputy speakers from vying for the position of speaker in subsequent assemblies.

The amended rule will also disqualify any principal officer who was suspended or impeached from re-contesting.

The decision faced stiff resist‎ance by some members allegedly working to unseat the current speaker and bring in a former impeached speaker, Idris Jahun. Mr Jahun was sacked from office about three years ago.

The crisis resulted in an exchange of vulgar words and throwing of punches, which eventually resulted in the breaking of the mace into three parts.

The member representing ‎Yankwashi, constituency, Abdulrahman Alkassim, led those opposing the proposed amendment.

Other members also supported the speaker’s position to ban the ex-speaker from being allowed to recontest.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that there has been an underground movement by some members to sack the present speaker and replace him with Mr Jahun.

See video of the violence here.

 

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.