Court orders woman to pay back N500 bride price

Divorce
Divorce
Photo: NewsFlash

A Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Tuesday ordered a 39-year-old woman, Esther Morris, to pay back her estranged husband, Tajudden Musa, 46, N500 paid as bride price.

The judge, Dahiru Lawal, terminated the 11-year-old marriage and ordered both parties in company of the court’s personnel to go to the residence to allow Ms Morris take her belongings.

Ms Morris of new NDA Barracks, Afaka, Kaduna, dragged Mr Musa to the court, seeking divorce.

“We got married 11 years ago. God has not blessed us with any child.

“Since we got married, things are not moving on well for him. He blames me and my family for our lack of children.

‘This is a man who paid N500 as dowry. I want a divorce. I can’t continue staying with him,” Morris said.

She said that the marriage was contracted in a court.

“He prompted for the divorce with the actions he is exhibiting but he cannot approach the same court for a divorce,” she said.

The defendant, Tajudeen Musa, 46, a businessman, who lives in on BZ 23 Abuja road by Sardauna crescent, told the court that he also wants the marriage to terminate.

“I married her as a Christian, I don’t want her to bear my father’s name again. She should return all the properties I have with her”.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.