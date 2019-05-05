Zamfara: Why I proposed N10bn intervention fund – Senator

Related News

The senator representing Zamfara Central district, Kabir Marafa, has explained why he called for a N10 billion intervention fund to cater for the internally displaced and other persons affected by banditry in Zamfara State.

According to Mr Marafa, the fund will also cater to the general wellbeing of victims of the insurgency.

The Senate had on April 10 resolved to make N10 billion available in the 2019 budget for the victims of Zamfara crisis. It also urged the federal government to set up an ad-hoc committee to be known as the Presidential Initiative of Zamfara State with a 10-year life span to manage the said funds and subsequent allocations and donations.

These resolutions were a sequel to Mr Marafa’s motion on the need to create the intervention fund.

During the 2019 budget passage on April 30, the Senate approved the N10 billion fund to be drawn from service-wide votes to assist victims of the Zamfara crisis.

In a statement on Sunday, the lawmaker said in terms of casualty ratio and displacements, Zamfara State remains ahead of many states in the North East and North Central that are currently being given prominence by the mainstream media and the federal government in terms of recognition and assistance.

He thanked his colleagues at both chambers of the National Assembly for the provision of N10 billion in the 2019 budget. He said their support shows that with the unity of purpose and direction, the country can overcome its challenges.

Mr Marafa also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a presidential initiative for Zamfara, PIZAMS, as soon as possible – as contained in the Senate resolution.

He also admonished the incoming National Assembly members from Zamfara State to maintain the tempo “by ensuring that PIZAMS get a sizable allocation in the remaining nine years ahead.”

Killings and kidnappings by armed bandits have become the order of the day in the state. These have also been on the rise in recent years.

One of the most recent attacks in the state was at the palace of the Emir of Birnin Magaji where residents were said to have cordoned off the palace and killed seven suspected bandits.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported that suspected armed bandits were planning a retaliatory attack on Birnin Magaji. Residents said the suspected bandits ‘numbering thousands’ were moving closer to Birnin Magaji town to avenge the killing of seven of their members on Wednesday.

Security agencies intervened to ensure the violence in the community does not escalate.