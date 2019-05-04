Kano govt organises mass wedding for 1,500 couples

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje
Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje (Photo Credit: Daily Advent)

The Kano State government has organised a mass wedding for 1,500 couples drawn from all its 44 local governments.

The mass wedding is slated for today, Saturday, across all local governments of the state.

A statement signed by Abbar Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdullai Ganduje, on Saturday revealed that N20,000 would be given by the state government as a dowry for each bride involved in the exercise.

The state is expected to spend N30 million for the exercise.

The statement said beds, side mirrors, wardrobes and mattresses would be provided for the couples.

“Sets of cushion chairs would also be given to each and every couple, which includes 3-Seater chairs and other side chairs. Window blinds and plastic carpets will also be provided. This would go a long way in serving as relief for the couples after the proper marriage takes place.

“New clothing materials, popularly called ‘Shadda’ would be provided for all the would-be husbands, so that they appear as happily wedded grooms, showcasing their happiness to families, friends and well wishers,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the government had earlier constituted a committee to find a way of organising the exercise.

