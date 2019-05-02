Handover: Zamfara gov inaugurates 77-member transition committee

Related News

Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara State on Thursday inaugurated a 77-member transition committee for the formal handing over and swearing in ceremony of the incoming government in the state on May 29.

The Acting Director-General, Press Affairs to the governor, Malam Bashir Kabir, disclosed this in a statement in Gusau, the state capital.

Mr Yari while inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Gusau, said members were selected based on the confidence that the people and government of the state had in them.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Shinkafi, said the constitution of the committee was to ensure successful transition to the incoming administration of the governor-elect, Mukhtar Idris, with accurate data of government business from June 2011 to May 29, 2019.

According to him, the committee has the Secretary to the State Government as Chairman, while technocrats, politicians, former and serving commissioners and permanent secretaries are members.

He said the Permanent Secretary Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Haruna Sallau, would serve as the Secretary of the committee.

“15 sub-committees have been constituted, thereby availing members of the committee with more weight to swing into actions in accordance with the designed terms of reference.

“The terms of reference of the Committee include the following.

“To liaise with all Ministries, Departments and Agencies and take stock of all government’s structures, property and assets.

“To assess all the ongoing projects and determine their levels of completion as well as extent of payments made and outstanding balances and to take inventory of the workforce of MDA’s by levels and status and report their relative salary requirements,” Mr Yari said.

The governor said the committee would verify the state government’s liability status including loans, outstanding payments for projects, purchases, rents and other services and to identify all the projects executed by his administration, their status, year of completion and costs.

“Parts of committee’s responsibility is to ascertain cash flow in form of monthly subventions, special grants, loans and other sources from June 2011 to May 2019, and to organise a befitting handing over and swearing in ceremony on the May 29, 2019,” he said.

He said the committee had two weeks to submit its report for further action.

(NAN)