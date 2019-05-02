Police confirm four staff abducted in Zamfara school

[Photo credit: Daily Post Nigeria]
The police in Zamfara said on Thursday that an all-female secondary school was attacked by armed bandits on Wednesday night.

But no students were abducted, the state police commissioner, Celestine Okoye, told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Thursday morning; contrary to a viral rumour on social media.

“We have confirmed reports of an attack on the school in Moriki, but no students were abducted,” Mr Okoye said.

“Unfortunately, four cooks were abducted from the school.”

Moriki is in Zurmi Local Government Area, which has been one of the most terrorised areas by bandits in the northwest.

A spokesperson for the state government did not immediately return requests for comments.

Some social media posts cited the BBC Hausa as reporting that at least two teachers were abducted alongside the cooks. The bandits had reportedly blocked the road leading to the school before breaking into its premises.

Mr Okoye said details of how the girls were prevented from being abducted would be made public shortly. The police chief said efforts were underway to rescue the victims, urging parents and members of the community not to be apprehensive about unconfirmed social media claims.

