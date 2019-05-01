Kebbi to give new minimum wage ‘necessary attention’- Gov. Bagudu

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu
Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu [Photo: channelstv.com]

The Kebbi State Government says it will give the N30,000 minimum wage bill recently assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari all the necessary attention it deserves by his administration.

Governor Atiku Bagudu stated this during 2019 Workers’ Day celebration in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

“Workers are the back bone of any growing economy, your welfare is also very essential to this administration.

“We have not only taken it as a burden to pay salary as and when due, but also ensure the payment of leave grant to all category of workers,’’Mr Bagudu said.

The governor, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar, observed that workers were exiting the civil service every day in the state.

Mr Umar added that the administration had so far employed 2,000 professionals’ teachers to add to existing ones.

He also urged workers to remain resolute in their commitment and dedication to work with sense of responsibility and understanding within the available resources at their disposal.

In his speech, the state Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Umar Halidu, appealed to the state government to consider deduction for National Housing Fund scheme from civil servants wages and salary.

“The deductions will properly position some public servants to begin to qualify as beneficiaries to NHF scheme of the federal government,’’ he said.

He described the scheme as the last resort for workers at all levels to own houses before or after retirement.

“This will help the worker in finding a refuge, since the family is the last bastion of rest for the weary soul in battle of the world,’’ he said.

Mr Halidu also appreciated the dedication in the regular and continuous payment of salaries and emoluments including pensions for retirees.

“It is an established fact that this administration right from inception has released the sum of N16.9 billion for payment of gratuity to pensioners,’’ he said.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.