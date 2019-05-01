Three people kidnapped in Kajuru castle freed – Police

Related News

The police have secured the release of three people kidnapped in Kajuru Castle, a recreational resort in troubled Kajuru Local Government area of Kaduna State, an official has said.

The release was announced in a statement by Yakubu Sabo, the Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna Police Command late Tuesday.

The statement noted that the release was possible after an ‘intensive pressure’ mounted on the kidnappers by the police.

On April 19, the three were abducted at the Kajuru Castle when gunmen attacked the resort.

The attack left a Briton, Faye Mooney, a communications and learning specialist for an international non-governmental organisation, Mercy Corps, and Matthew Oguche, a Nigerian training assistant with the International NGO Safety Organisation (INSO), dead.

Even though the police reacted by promising the prompt release of the victims, this could not be achieved until after 12 days in captivity.

“The three victims kidnapped at Kajuru Castle recently during the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of Ms Mooney and one other have also been released today due to intensive pressure mounted on the surrounding areas by the Police,” the statement reads.

The names of the three were not given. The statement was also silent on whether ransom was paid to secure the release.

The attack drew the ire of the Nigerian Senate. After observing a minute silence in honour of Ms Mooney, the lawmakers summoned the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to plenary to provide an update on efforts at combating the crime.

Mr Adamu will appear before the plenary on May 7, Senate President Bukola Saraki announced on Tuesday.

Suspect in UBEC chair abduction arrested

Similarly, the police said they arrested one Audu Ahmadu, a suspect in the abduction of the chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Muhammed Mahmood, and his daughter.

Mr Mahmood and his daughter were kidnapped along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway Monday afternoon on their way from Kaduna to Abuja.

The attack which left the chairman’s driver dead was reported by PREMIUM TIMES. This newspaper also reported his release on Tuesday.

The police confirmed the release of the duo and announced the arrest of a suspect linked to the abduction.

Mr Sabo also said Mr Adamu visited the family of the kidnapped victims.

He said the police has improved the security along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.