Jigawa Hisbah annuls 312 underage, forced marriages in four years – Official

The Jigawa State Hisbah Board said it has annulled not fewer than 312 underaged and forced marriages in four years.

The board, which is also referred to as the Sharia police, said it had successfully reunited 25 street children, known as Almajiri, with their parents.

Ibrahim Dahiru, the head of the state’s Hisbah Board, told PREMIUM TIMES his organisation discovered that the parents of the street children were capable of taking care of the children but chose to allow them to roam the streets, begging for food and alms.

Mr Dahiru added that the underaged marriages were annulled and the street children reunited with their parents amicably without recourse to a court.

“In any reported case of forced marriage, the board do invite the parents/guardians of the victim because the children are underage, thus cannot comprehend the message,” Mr Dahiru said.

“We parley with both the parents and the victims of the child marriage. We preach to them and inform them about the right of the girl child, as well as the right of parents on their children. We reconcile them. We succeed by preventing the parent from conducting the forced marriage, and urge the parents to take them to school,” he added.

According to a United Nations survey, 43 per cent of Nigerian girls are married before they are 18. The problem of early marriage is particularly endemic in the North East and North West region.

A victim of force marriage at office

With more than 80 per cent of girls being married off before they are 18, Jigawa State has one of the highest prevalence of child marriages in the country.

Under the Child Rights Act 2003, the minimum legal age of marriage is 18 years. However, as of May 2017, there were still 12 Nigerian States, which had not included the Child’s Rights Act in their internal legislation.

Though Jigawa has ratified the act in its local legislation, child marriage in the state is still widespread.

Also speaking about the prevalence of underage marriages, Aminu Waziri, the Chief Iman of Takur-Adua Mosque, said educating the girl child instead of marrying them off was imperative.

According to Mr Waziri, forced marriages are alien to Islam.

He said parents must seek the consent of their daughters before giving them out to marriage adding that parents who give their children good education and upbringing would be rewarded with paradise in the hereafter.

Hisbah officials ready for recounliation

“Islam taught parents to seek the consent of their daughters before giving them out to marriage. The husband must be a responsible adult that will value the lady and, marriage must not be a reason to truncate the girl child education. Education must not be a reason for a parent not to give out their daughters in marriage once they are matured for that.

“Some parents are ignorant of Islam by giving out their daughters in marriage at a tender age, saying that it’s the teaching of Islam. It’s not. There are no specifications on age when it comes to marriage. Parents should marry their daughters off in marriage when they are matured for that.

“It is unfortunate that some parents see their girl child as a burden. They hurriedly give them out in marriage because they want to ease themselves from the girl’s responsibilities. At the end, the girl child ends up being a victim.”

The danger of Almajiri

Mr Dahiru said his organisation also takes time to educate parents about the dangers of allowing underage kids to roam the streets, begging for food and alms.

He said many of such children would end up being “nuisances to the society,” adding that there is no Islamic law that gives parents the right to do so.

He said children at a particular stage of their life need the protection and guidance of an adult. They need care and love, the absence of which will later manifest in their later life.

The Head of the Department of Sociology at the Federal University, Dutse, Ali Siro, said the rampant cases of child abuse in the North West was as a result of poor governance, corruption, and non-existence of laws to protect the children’s welfare.

Underage children roaming begging for food in Dutse, Jigawa State.

Mr Siro said children roaming the streets begging for food are supposed to be with their families for proper upbringing. He said children need parental guidance, love, and caring. He said with these, they would grow to be responsible adults.

“The government needs to establish more schools that will cater for the growing population, If the government is committed to the well-being of the children, they should hold erring parents responsible for the case of child abuse.

“If proactive measures are not taken, those children will grow heartless and become hardened criminals. They will see any member of the society as an enemy because they lack the proper parenting upbringing,” he added.