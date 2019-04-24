10-year-old drowns in Kano

Related News

A 10- year-old boy, Shuaibu Musa, has drowned while bathing in a pond called “Ramin Tasiu” at Sheika Road in Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

The spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano that the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when the deceased went to take his bath.

“We received a distress call from one Malam Abdullahi Naguru at about 03:15 pm that Musa’s body was found floating in the water.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 03:30 pm.

“Musa was found dead and his corpse was handed over to his father, Alhaji Musa Ya’u,’’ he said.

Mr Mohammed advised the public, especially parents and ward-heads, to stop children from going into open water for whatever purpose, to save their lives.

(NAN)