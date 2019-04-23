Bus accident claims 19 in Jigawa

Related News

At least 19 persons were killed on Tuesday in a road accident in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The accident happened at Gwaram Sabuwa, around 11:30 a.m. close to Government Girls Unity College.

A witness told PREMIUM TIMES the accident occurred when the front tyre of an overloaded bus burst. The bus, after somersaulting, burst into flames.

He said the victims were burned beyond recognition.

“I saw six corpses of new-born babies attached to their mothers’ corpses,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt the bus which had a sitting capacity of 19, had about 40 persons (mostly women and children) in it when the accident happened.

Jigawa police spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, confirmed the report. He said 19 persons were killed while 21 sustained ‘severe injuries’.

The commuters were coming from Zangon community in Katagum Local Government Area, heading to Gadan Maiwa community in Ningi Local Government Area, both in Bauchi State.

The victims were said to be friends and relatives, coming from a wedding ceremony.

Those who sustained injuries are currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Gwaram.