Kajuru: UN chief mourns slain aid workers

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, on Tuesday, condoled families of the two aid workers who lost their lives in a kidnapping attack at Kajuru Castle in Kaduna state.

Kajuru Castle is a holiday resort located 220 kilometres north of Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

During the messy attack, a Briton aid worker, Faye Mooney, who was a communications and learning specialist for an international non-governmental organisation, Mercy Corps, and Matthew Oguche, a Nigerian training assistant with the International NGO Safety Organisation (INSO), were killed.

According to reports, the armed attackers stormed the resort in Kaduna State, spraying gunfire and reportedly kidnapped three other individuals who were partying at the Castle built in the 70s by a German expatriate.

Mr Kallon described the attack as a horrifying tragedy that has thrown the humanitarian community in a state of mourning.

“I express my deepest sympathies to the families, colleagues, and friends of these brave and dedicated aid workers, who were selflessly committed to humanitarian work in Nigeria,” said Mr Kallon.

“This horrific tragedy has left the entire humanitarian community in mourning.”

According to the statement issued by Samantha Newport, UNOCHA’s Head of Communications in Nigeria, Ms Mooney “had been working in Nigeria for nearly two years and was known for her devotion to making a difference and countering hate speech and violence.

“Mathew Oguche was training not-for-profit partners in personal safety and hostile environment awareness and was passionate about helping others.”