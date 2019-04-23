Man, 55, remanded over alleged rape of 12-year-old stepdaughter

magistrate_court
Court symbol used to illustrate the story

A Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Tuesday remanded a 55-year-old man, Mu’azu Isah, in prison for allegedly raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

The defendant, who lives at Unguwar Dabai Quarters, Kano, is facing a one-count charge of rape, contrary to Section 283 of the Penal Code.

The prosecutor, Pogu Lale, told the court that one Hauwa Usman, the wife of the accused residing in the same address, reported the matter at Dala Police Division Kano, on March 22.

He said the incident happened about five months ago when the man left the complainant (his wife) in their own sleeping room and sneaked into the sleeping room of the minor.

“The defendant went to meet the 12-year-old daughter on her bed in her room and had unlawful sexual intercourse with her severally on different occasions,” he told the court.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, ordered the remand of the defendant in prison pending legal advice from the office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He adjourned the matter until May 5 for mention.

(NAN)

