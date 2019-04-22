Zamfara: Six bandits killed, 18 informants including village head arrested – Official

A Gunman used to illustrate the story.

Nigerian troops eliminated six bandits in various clearance operations in Zamfara villages and arrested 18 of their informants, including a village head, an official said.

The acting director, army public relations, Sagir Musa, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Musa said that the operations in which the bandits were killed took place on Saturday in Kirsa and Sunke villages in Anka Local Government Area as well as in Doka and Mutu villages in Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

He added that two AK 47 rifles, two dane guns, five motorcycles, and two machetes were recovered from the suspects.

Mr Musa quoted Hakeem Otiki, the Force Commander of the operation, restating the resolve of troops to tackle banditry and other forms of criminality in Zamfara and surrounding states.

(NAN)

