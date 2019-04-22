Mother dumps newborn baby in well – Police

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

The police in Jigawa have confirmed the recovery of an abandoned newborn baby from a well in Kaugama Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abdu Jinjiri, made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday.

“On April 20, at 4 p.m., one AbdulAziz Lawan, aged 40, who is the village head of Kuka-Kwance, brought a newborn baby boy to the station.

“The baby was said to have been dumped inside an unused well immediately after delivery by an unknown person,” Mr Jinjiri said.

He explained that the baby in was doing well after being taken to hospital for medical examination.

“Upon receipt of the report, the baby was taken to hospital for examination and it is still doing well,” he added.

The spokesperson added that investigations into the case were ongoing.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.