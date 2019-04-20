Over four million Kano indigenes are jobless, says University Official

Related News

The Dean of Dangote Business School, Bayero University Kano, Murtala Sagagi, a professor, says there are currently over four million jobless people in Kano State due to the poor development agenda of successive governments.

The dean disclosed this in a paper he presented at a forum organised by Kano Concerned Citizens Initiative (KCCI) on Saturday in Kano.

“The inability of politicians, communities, academicians and other relevant stakeholders to collaborate in comprehensive strategies for economic development and prosperity of the state has made the state to remain backward.

“Over 500 industries are currently shut down in Kano due to lack of consensus for development and effective implementation of government agendas and policies,’’ Mr Sagagi noted.

He said in spite of the efforts of the government to revamp the agricultural sector, more needs to be done to revitalise it especially through a comprehensive transformation of farming methods.

According to him, the state has done nothing yet to set the agricultural sector in the right direction.

In his speech, Aliko Dangote, advised the federal government to review its policies on agriculture and industries to provide enabling environment for job creation.

According to Mr Dangote, the federal government should also intensify efforts on power generation, lamenting that most industries collapsed largely due to inadequate power supply.

He noted that although government alone cannot meet the job needs of all citizens, it was necessary for it to create an enabling environment for people to engage in self-employment.

Earlier, chairman of KCCI, Bashir Uthman-Tofa, lamented that Kano State currently remains backward and called on all stakeholders to put heads together to rescue the state from its current slide.

He noted that not only has Kano lost its status of being the commercial centre of the North, its industrial hubs have also remained shut.

Mr Uthman-Tofa, therefore, called on key stakeholders to wake up and salvage the state from its present predicament of collapsed economy, unemployment and lack of investment.

In his remarks, the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, frowned at the current condition of the city wall which has been encroached into with corner shops being constructed.

The Emir urged Messrs Dangote and Uthman-Tofa to urgently find a way of rebuilding the city walls because of their historical significance.

Mr Sanusi also spoke on the high rate of drug abuse in the North and its attendant consequences on peace and stability of the region.

He said rampant drugs addiction was a result of mass poverty, broken homes, high divorce rates among others.

He also explained that the Kano Emirate Council had set up a committee which came out with suggestions on how to tackle the issues of divorce and abandonment of women by their husbands.

“The Emirate Council is working to present a bill to the state government for the state assembly to enact a law that will enforce the responsibilities of the husbands on their wives and children,’’ Mr Sanusi said.

(NAN)