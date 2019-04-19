Troops kill seven bandits, arrest informants in Zamfara — Official

Nigerian Army after recapturing Mubi
Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army, on Thursday, in its ongoing special operations in Zamfara State, said it killed seven armed bandits and arrested informants.

The troops achieved this, in conjunction with “the Nigerian Army Deep Blue Special Forces, the Nigerian Air Force Component and Vigilantes”, the Army said in a statement.

According to the statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the spokesperson of the operation, Clement Abiade, a major, said the troops killed the bandits in a fierce encounter that ensued, “while on a clearance operation in Aljumana Fulani and Ketere villages in Zamfara State”.

“The bandits, who were armed with sophisticated automatic weapons were overpowered by the superior fire power of the troops, thus compelling the survivors among them to flee with gunshot wounds, abandoning their camp and logististics, which were destroyed by the troops,” the release said.

It said during the encounter, troops also recovered, “934 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, one AK 47 Rifle, one steel chain used by bandits to restrain kidnapped victims and seven motorcycles.”

“In a separate sting operation, troops on patrol to Kara market in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State arrested a suspected informant who stealthily provides information to armed bandits in the general area. The arrest has further led to the bursting of three other suspected informants who are currently undergoing investigations with the relevant prosecuting security agencies,” the statement added.

It added that, however, during the operation, “one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice (died), while six others and a vigilante, who sustained injuries have been evacuated to hospital for medical treatment.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.