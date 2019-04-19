Emir Sanusi appoints leader of Chinese community in Kano

Related News

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has approved the appointment of a Chinese, Mike Zhang, as “Wakilin Yan China,” which means the leader of the Chinese residents in Kano.

A statement issued by a spokesperson of the Kano Emirate, Sa’adatu Baba-Ahmad, on Friday said the appointment followed an increase in the number of Chinese businessmen who engage in different forms of businesses in Kano without organised leadership.

According to the statement, the lack of organised leadership makes it difficult to solve conflicts that emanate from business transactions between Chinese and Kano traders.

The statement added that the appointment is similar to that of ‘Sarkin Inyamurai’ (Chief of Igbo residents in Kano) and ‘Sarkin Yarabawa’ (Chief of Yoruba residents in Kano).

The statement observed that such appointments were made to establish a peaceful coexistence between non-indigenes and their host.

It recalled that in the past, David Okonkwo was once turbaned as ‘Sarkin Inyamurai’ (Eze Ndigbo) and Haruna Ishola as ‘Sarkin Mawaka’ (Chief of singers).

The statement recalled that a Libyan, Matawalle Munir, was once turbaned as ‘Matawallen Kano’; a Yemeni, Malam Zimit, as ‘Ma’ajin Kano’ and later ‘Sarkin Fadar Kano’; and another Arabian, Malam Salim, the father to a former clerk of the National assembly, Ibrahim Salim, and former registrar of JAMB, Bello Salim, was turbaned as ‘Ma’ajin Kano.’

The ceremony for the Chinese is scheduled to take place on April 26 at the emir’s palace in Kano.