JUST IN: El-Rufai asks political appointees to resign by April 30

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai

Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State, has directed all political appointees in the state to submit their letters of resignation by April 30, 2019.

He said all resignation letters should be properly addressed to his ‘Principal Private Secretary.’

According to the directive, each notice of resignation must be submitted along with a handover note, signed by the political appointee on behalf of the Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA) or office to which he or she had been appointed.

‎The governor’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, said this in a statement issued to journalists on Tuesday.

He explained that the governor will exercise his constitutional prerogative to decide on re-appointments while giving the Kaduna State Ministry of Finance adequate time to compute severance payments and reconcile any liabilities.

“A government notice issued in Kaduna State stated that Malam Nasir El-Rufai has thanked all political appointees for their contributions and service to the state during his first-term.

“As he constitutes the team that will assist him in his second-term, the governor said he expects the process to be enriched by the handover notes from the political appointees, and the report of the Transition Committee headed by the Deputy Governor-elect, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe.”

The government’s notice specified that the following appointees are expected to comply with the directive- all ‘Commissioners in the State Executive Council, All Permanent Secretaries, Special Advisers, Directors-General, Executive Secretaries, Managing Directors, General Managers and other Heads of Agencies, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Technical Assistants to the Governor, other than the Kashim Ibrahim Fellows,’.

Those excluded from compliance with the directive are full-time Commissioners of certain State Executive bodies who retain their tenure appointments in the following agencies: Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Civil Service Commission, Judicial Service Commission, Assembly Service Commission and the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIECOM).

Others are the Peace Commission, Public Procurement Authority, and Water Regulatory Authority.

He also said due to recent adjustments in roles within the government, the occupants of and recent appointees into the following offices are also exempted from the directive to resign.

They are the – Commissioner of Finance, Principal Private Secretary, Accountant-General, Special Adviser, Intergovernmental Relations, Managing Director, Kaduna Markets Development Company, Managing Director, Kaduna Investment and Finance Company, and ‎any other political appointee sworn-in or appointed to their current role within the last six months, the statement highlighted.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.