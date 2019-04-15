43 political parties to participate in Zamfara Council poll

Zamfara State map
Zamfara State on map

A total of 43 political parties are to participate in the upcoming local government council elections in Zamfara State, scheduled to hold on April 27.

The Permanent Commissioner of the State Independent Electoral Commission in charge of political parties, Bello Wadata, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Gusau, the state capital on Monday.

According to him, the commission had already started the activities for the conduct of the election including a stakeholders meeting to intimate them on its preparations.

“We have held stakeholders meeting today. We are going to start selling the nomination forms very soon”, he added.

Mr Wadata solicited the support and cooperation of all stakeholders for the successful conduct of the election.

He reiterated the commitment of the commission under the leadership of its executive Chairman, Garba Muhammad, to conduct free, fair and credible local councils election in the state.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.