43 political parties to participate in Zamfara Council poll

Related News

A total of 43 political parties are to participate in the upcoming local government council elections in Zamfara State, scheduled to hold on April 27.

The Permanent Commissioner of the State Independent Electoral Commission in charge of political parties, Bello Wadata, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Gusau, the state capital on Monday.

According to him, the commission had already started the activities for the conduct of the election including a stakeholders meeting to intimate them on its preparations.

“We have held stakeholders meeting today. We are going to start selling the nomination forms very soon”, he added.

Mr Wadata solicited the support and cooperation of all stakeholders for the successful conduct of the election.

He reiterated the commitment of the commission under the leadership of its executive Chairman, Garba Muhammad, to conduct free, fair and credible local councils election in the state.

(NAN)