LG election to hold in Zamfara April 27 despite security challenges – Gov Yari

Gov Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State State House Correspondents after meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (3/12/2018) 06258/3/12/2018/Sumaila Ibrahim/ICE/NAN
Gov Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State State House Correspondents after meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (3/12/2018) 06258/3/12/2018/Sumaila Ibrahim/ICE/NAN

Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara State says election into the 14 local government areas will hold in spite of the security challenges facing the state.

Mr Yari made this known at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the State Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC) on Monday in Gusau, the state capital.

The governor was represented by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bello Dankande.

He said the state was ever ready to support the commission to conduct free, fair and peaceful council elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission had fixed the councils’ election for April 27.

NAN also reports that the tenure of office of the 14 local government chairmen had expired on January 2, but was extended to May 2 by the State House of Assembly.

The governor said: “As we are all aware, both state and federal governments are working hard to end banditry in this state and positive results are being recorded.

“We are hoping that before the day of the election more successes would be achieved.

“I want to urge security agencies in the state to redouble their efforts to improve peace and stability in the state.”

Mr Yari said government had provided all that were required by the commission for the elections, urging it to work toward meeting the people’s expectations.

He urged political parties in the state to present competent, credible and qualified candidates for the elections.

Mr Yari appealed to communities in the state to cooperate with the government for successful conduct of the election.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.