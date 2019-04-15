LG election to hold in Zamfara April 27 despite security challenges – Gov Yari

Related News

Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara State says election into the 14 local government areas will hold in spite of the security challenges facing the state.

Mr Yari made this known at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the State Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC) on Monday in Gusau, the state capital.

The governor was represented by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bello Dankande.

He said the state was ever ready to support the commission to conduct free, fair and peaceful council elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission had fixed the councils’ election for April 27.

NAN also reports that the tenure of office of the 14 local government chairmen had expired on January 2, but was extended to May 2 by the State House of Assembly.

The governor said: “As we are all aware, both state and federal governments are working hard to end banditry in this state and positive results are being recorded.

“We are hoping that before the day of the election more successes would be achieved.

“I want to urge security agencies in the state to redouble their efforts to improve peace and stability in the state.”

Mr Yari said government had provided all that were required by the commission for the elections, urging it to work toward meeting the people’s expectations.

He urged political parties in the state to present competent, credible and qualified candidates for the elections.

Mr Yari appealed to communities in the state to cooperate with the government for successful conduct of the election.

(NAN)