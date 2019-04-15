El-Rufai appoints new finance commissioner, accountant-general for Kaduna

Related News

A reshuffle has been announced in the management of the Kaduna State Ministry of Finance. The ministry has not had a substantive commissioner since the resignation of Suleiman Abdu Kwari became effective on January 7, 2019.

A government statement disclosed that Muhammad Saidu has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Finance. Mr Saidu is one of the original 13 commissioners cleared by the Kaduna State House of Assembly in 2015. He took the position of commissioner for local government in the first cabinet. He was appointed Chief of Staff in December 2016.

Mr Saidu’s mandate, according to the statement, is to restructure and reposition the finance ministry within the shortest possible time for the challenges of the second term of the Nasir El-Rufai government.

He will be assisted in that task by Idris Nyam, the erstwhile Permanent Secretary in the ministry, who has been appointed Accountant-General. Umar Waziri, the former Accountant-General, becomes Managing Director of the Kaduna Investment and Finance Company. The most senior director in the ministry will act as Permanent Secretary until further notice.

The government statement also disclosed that Salisu Suleiman, the Principal Private Secretary, will cover the duties of the Chief of Staff in the absence of Muhammad Saidu.

All the new appointments become effective immediately.